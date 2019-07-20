Hundreds celebrate 50th anniversary of moon landing at JFK Library

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds came out to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 landing on the moon at the library of the man who promised to win the space race before the end of the 1960s.

JFK Space Fest 2019 at the John F. Kennedy Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester celebrated man walking on the moon, and the women who got them there.

“”I was a supervisor in charge of the people that were putting the computer together by ways of the memory system that had to go into the computer,” recalled NASA employee Barbara Boe.

Jim Julian, whose mother worked with Barbara, said their calculations were crucial to the mission’s success.

“If it were not for people like my mom and the four other women that did it the spaceship never would’ve went up, landed on the moon, nor brought these men back safely,” Julian said.

Current astronauts aboard the International Space Station sent down a message to fest-goers, and the event wrapped up around 4:30 with a musical sendoff celebrating the moment Apollo 11 landed on the moon exactly half a century ago.

