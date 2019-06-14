Hundreds celebrate opening of Martin’s Park, named in honor of Martin Richard

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Hundreds of area residents made their way to the Seaport on Saturday to celebrate the opening of Martin’s Park — an area dedicated to the memory of the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The park, named for 8-year-old Martin Richard, was crowded with people during a ceremony that featured addresses from Gov. Charlie Baker, Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Martin’s parents, and a song from his sister, Jane, who lost a leg in the attack.

The waterfront park is located near the Boston Children’s Museum and features an accessible playground, a replica boat, a water play garden, and open space.

Martin was one of three people killed when two bombs exploded at the finish line on

After the bombing, a widely circulated photo showed Martin holding a poster he created with the message “No more hurting people — peace.”

Jane Richard sings as the Martin Richard park is now officially open#7news pic.twitter.com/K4OzrLnkcN — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 15, 2019

Thousands gather in Boston to open Martin Richard park #neverforget#7news pic.twitter.com/qCxmBZ44i3 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 15, 2019

Picture perfect weather for this bittersweet day. #Boston getting ready to dedicate #MartinsPark at the #Seaport, in honor of 8 year old Martin Richard. Martin was the youngest victim of the marathon bombing. pic.twitter.com/hEYUzeQroJ — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) June 15, 2019

