FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people came to Franklin town common to mourn a woman who police say was murdered by her ex-husband in a “calculated killing” last week.

Officials say Brendon Owen, 47, killed Shirley Owen, 49, and burned her house down Friday morning in what prosecutors called a “calculated killing.” Brendon Owen is being held without bail.

At the vigil on Sunday, participants held candles and sang hymns and remembered Shirley Owen as a fierce advocate for her children.

“It was obvious that she was such a part of their lives … she was the mama bear who just protected them and no matter what was there for them,” said Robin Heroux, a teacher at the Benjamin Franklin Classical Charter School.

