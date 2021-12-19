FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people came to Franklin town common to mourn a woman who police say was murdered by her ex-husband in a “calculated killing” last week.

Officials say Brendon Owen, 47, killed Shirley Owen, 49, and burned her house down Friday morning in what prosecutors called a “calculated killing.” Brendon Owen is being held without bail.

At the vigil on Sunday, participants held candles and sang hymns and remembered Shirley Owen as a fierce advocate for her children.

“It was obvious that she was such a part of their lives … she was the mama bear who just protected them and no matter what was there for them,” said Robin Heroux, a teacher at the Benjamin Franklin Classical Charter School.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox