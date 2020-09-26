Hundreds demand RMV issue licenses to undocumented immigrants

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of demonstrators marched from the Haymarket Registry of Motor Vehicles to the State House today to support driver’s licenses being issued to undocumented immigrants.

Protesters said undocumented immigrants could be deported if they’re stopped by police for driving without a license.

Sen. Ed Markey spoke in favor of the proposal at the State House.

“Commuting to work should not be a crime. Traveling to a doctor’s office should not be a crime,” Markey said.

