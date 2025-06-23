BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people took to the streets of Boston Sunday to protest the American attack on Iran.

Roughly 500 activists rallied outside the JFK building Sunday afternoon holding signs and calling for Congress to pull the U.S. out of the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Demonstrators also demanded the Trump administration be investigated for launching the strikes.

The crowd rallied outside Park Street Station before marching to City Hall Plaza.

