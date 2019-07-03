Hundreds displaced from Allston apartments due to pipe burst allegedly caused by tenant

BOSTON (WHDH) - About 200 people were displaced from their apartments in Allston early Wednesday morning after a tenant allegedly caused a pipe to burst.

Firefighters responding to a report of a major water leak on the fifth floor of a 10-story North Beacon Street apartment complex just after midnight turned the water off after learning a tenant changing his faucet accidentally broke a high-pressure hot water line, according to Boston Deputy Fire Chief Stephen McNeil.

One person sustained minor burns to his hands.

Crews cut power to the affected area, which caused the building’s alarm system to go down and prompted fire officials to evacuate the entire building.

“Unfortunately, we had to evacuate everyone because without an alarm system they can’t remain in place,” McNeil said.

Those displaced from their apartments were able to retrieve any necessities, such as pets, keys and medication, before retreating to a temporary shelter at Jackson/Mann K-8 School.

Maintenance personnel, plumbers, electricians and tradespeople are working on repairs to the building before the residents will be allowed back inside.

200 people out of their apartments after a water pipe burst on the 5th floor of this 10 story building in #Allston. Fire chief says tenant was changing his faucet, accidentally broke a high pressure hot water line. Live reports @7News pic.twitter.com/Rk4j1tByx7 — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) July 3, 2019

At approximately midnight a major water leak on floor 5 of a 10 story high rise at 15 North Beacon St in Brighton . The water has been shut down , but because of the damages caused by the leak the building is being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/VDOf7r6a4O — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 3, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)