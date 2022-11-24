WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An early morning fire that broke out in a high-rise apartment building in Worcester forced hundreds of people from their homes on Thanksgiving.

Fire crews responding to a reported electrical fire on Laurel Street around 3:45 a.m. found an issue in the building’s electrical room and were forced to kill the power and evacuate the building.

Families forced from their homes said that it was particularly difficult to be looking for a place to stay on Thanksgiving. Meals and lodging were provided to those who had to evacuate.

AA Transportation assisted with transporting displaced families to hotels.

It’s unclear when they will be allowed to return.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)