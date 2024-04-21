PLYMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people were evacuated Saturday night when a fire broke out at a home adjacent to the Flying Monkey Theater in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

About 450 band members and concertgoers were cleared out of the building while fire crews battled the flames. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

