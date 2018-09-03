Hundreds forced from homes after flames tear through Westborough complex

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 200 people were forced from their homes after flames tore through the Fountainhead Apartments in Westboro Monday night.

Fire officials say the flames started in a penthouse apartment on 297 Turnpike Road.

There were no injuries.

The building is now uninhabitable because of the damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Westborough Firefighters responded to 297 Turnpike Rd for a commercial fire alarm tonight. Crews arrived to find smoke showing from the roof and a fire in the penthouse. 2 Alarms were transmitted. No injuries. 250 people displaced. Under investigation by the FIU. pic.twitter.com/pC8giapdPN — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) September 4, 2018

