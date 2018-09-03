Hundreds forced from homes after flames tear through Westborough complex

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 200 people were forced from their homes after flames tore through the Fountainhead Apartments in Westboro Monday night.
Fire officials say the flames started in a penthouse apartment on 297 Turnpike Road.
There were no injuries.
The building is now uninhabitable because of the damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
