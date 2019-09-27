Hundreds forced from homes following ‘major’ gas leak in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people were forced from their Lawrence homes after a gas line that was replaced following the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas disaster began leaking early Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to a high-pressure gas main leak in the area of South Broadway and Salem Street around 3 a.m. found the gas traveling through the sewers, Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.

Columbia Gas shut off gas to the area around 5 a.m. Crews are going door-to-door to check 146 meters as they make sure the gas did not travel into any structures, according to Mark Kempic, president of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts.

“We are taking this seriously,” he said. “We are bringing in crews from across Massachusetts to help out with this situation and we are suspending our other normally scheduled work today to focus on this.”

Crews isolated and ventilated the leak before anything tragic, such as a fire or explosion, could happen, Moriarty added.

Residents could be seen fleeing their homes and heading to shelter as firefighters knocked on doors throughout the neighborhoods.

“If you are in that area, you shouldn’t be in your house,” Mayor Dan Rivera said.

A shelter has been set up at the Arlington Middle School on Arlington Street, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency who called this a “major” gas leak.

The American Red Cross says they assisted roughly 400 people.

“We’re just trying to make everybody as comfortable as possible. We understand nobody expected to be out of their homes. We have a lot of folks with young children with no diapers and no formulas, so we’re working on that right now to get people comfortable,” American Red Cross spokesperson Jeff Hall said. “It’s a bit of a chaotic situation but we’ve been through this about a year ago, and right here at the Arlington School. So they’ve been very supportive.”

One person in the affected area was transported to a local hospital with a possible heart attack, Moriarty said. It is not clear if this is related to the gas leak.

More than 1,300 residents went without power in the morning due to the emergency utility work. As of noon, less than 600 residents were without power.

Lawrence Public Schools closed Wetherbee School due to the power outage.

Rivera added that Lawrence Catholic Academy is also closed.

Columbia Gas is investigating the cause of the leak.

North Andover police posted on Facebook that they are aware of the situation in Lawrence and have also received three calls for service regarding odors of gas in the town.

They added that any odors of gas will be investigated and encouraged residents to call 911 if they smell gas.

Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said the town is monitoring the Lawrence leak but at this time, there is no danger or threat to the gas distribution system in Andover.

“We stand with our friends and neighbors in Lawrence, and we are ready to assist in any way,” he said.

This gas leak comes just over a year after the Merrimack Valley gas disaster, which left one dead, dozens injured and more than 100 structures destroyed or damaged throughout Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

“I don’t sleep here anymore but for all the people who do, to be woken up by gas again, a lot of them probably have PTSD from this and now we’re right back in the middle of it again,” said John Farrington, owner of Carleen’s Coffee Shop.

The series of explosions and fires on Sept. 13, 2018 had been caused by a gas line that became overpressurized during a routine replacement of old cast iron pipelines in Lawrence, officials concluded last October.

Sen. Edward J. Markey tweeted that, “we need to know how a major leak in the same area could have happened just a year after the @ColumbiaGasMA disaster.”

“Lawrence residents shouldn’t have to wonder if their gas pipelines are a ticking time bomb. No American should,” he continued. “Congress needs to pass my Leonel Rondon Pipeline Safety Act to ensure that no natural gas company is allowed to shortchange safety.”

Federal officials are now recommending stronger nationwide requirements for natural gas systems.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

No injuries from gas leak in Lawrence this AM however one person suffered a heart attack…not clear if it's related to gas leak #7news pic.twitter.com/5DbH9CldWb — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 27, 2019

Lawrence gas leak now includes mutual aid from surrounding communities plus state police #7news pic.twitter.com/vnPhreRoh5 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 27, 2019

Gas was shut off at 5am in the affected area of the gas leak in Lawrence #7news pic.twitter.com/ctjamVUfBs — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 27, 2019

Aside from evacuations, there are NO injuries or explosions related to major gas leak in Lawrence this morning #7news pic.twitter.com/zzTAOt80Cf — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 27, 2019

@redcrossma is responding to evacuations due to a potential gas leak in #massachusetts.

A Reception Center is open for evacuated residents in #Lawrence at Arlington Middle School, 150 Arlington St, Lawrence. #redcross volunteers will be on site to provide comfort and support. pic.twitter.com/8XGsdlR7uM — RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) September 27, 2019

Lawrence Mayor calling this a level one gas leak in the area of Andover and Merrimack streets#7news pic.twitter.com/bA40TQfv7x — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 27, 2019

People evacuated from the Lawrence gas leak were taken to Arlington Middle School for shelter. Many of them showed up in blankets and in their pajamas. @7News pic.twitter.com/lwB1PmlDhq — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) September 27, 2019

Columbia Gas crews working with Lawrence FD and PD following gas leak near South Broadway and Salem St in Lawrence. Gas is shut off and area being made safe. Crews going door to door to 146 customers. Working with local officials to investigate cause of leak and make repairs. — Columbia Gas MA (@ColumbiaGasMA) September 27, 2019

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is advising there is a 3rd alarm event in #Lawrence. MEMA states “Major gas leak leading to evacuations in the area. South Broadway/Merrimack Lawrence” — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) September 27, 2019

Lawrence police say they are responding to a gas leak at south broadway and salem street. They are also working along with fire to secure the area and precautionary evacuations are underway @7News pic.twitter.com/4SO4MiObXh — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) September 27, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)