BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of law enforcement personnel gathered Thursday as services got underway for fallen Billerica police Sgt. Ian Taylor.

Public calling hours were scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cataudella Funeral Home on Pleasant Valley Street in Methuen. A public safety walkthrough began at 2 p.m.

In addition to law enforcement and other first responders, Gov. Maura Healey also visited to pay her respects.

“He always had a line to bring and bring levity to a moment when we were at our worst or our best,” said Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost, remembering Taylor.

“I just hope that people know how much we loved him and how much I loved him,” Frost said. “Hopefully, I’m doing right by him.”

On Friday, a procession is set to bring Taylor from the funeral home to St. Patrick Parish in Lawrence beginning at 10 a.m., according to an outline of events from the Billerica Police Department.

Taylor’s funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Loved ones will gather later in the day for a private burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Methuen.

Taylor died on Friday of last week after an accident at a construction site on Route 3A where he was working a construction detail.

A 21-year law enforcement veteran, Taylor worked with the Lawrence and Wilmington police departments before coming to Billerica.

“Sgt. Taylor served with honor and played an integral role with the Billerica Substance Awareness and Prevention Committee, where he offered hope and assistance to those grappling with substance abuse,” police said.

Taylor leaves behind a wife and two children. His death prompted an outpouring of support from members of the public, law enforcement and other public officials that has continued in recent days.

On Saturday, hundreds of law enforcement personnel lined a route to Boston while Taylor was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. One day later, law enforcement officials and members of the public gathered for a vigil honoring Taylor.

The Greg Hill Foundation has also launched a fundraiser to support Taylor’s family. The fundraiser had raised more than $44,000 as of Thursday morning and can be accessed online.

