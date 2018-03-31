WESTMINSTER, Mass. (WHDH) – Hundreds laced up their running sneakers Saturday to participate in a 5K in memory of Vanessa Marcotte.

The 27-year-old Leominster native was killed while jogging back in 2016.

The 5K – held in Westminster – honors the memory of Marcotte by remembering her and the things she loved.

For the second year in a row, the third annual Springing into Action 5K donated money to Tutoring Plus of Cambridge, which provides one-on-one tutoring with students.

Roughly 200 people participated in Saturday’s event and raised just over $5,000.

