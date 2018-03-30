Hundreds gather for adults-only Easter egg hunt in Texas

LAKE JACKSON, TX (WHDH) — Hundreds gathered for an adults-only Easter egg hunt in Lake Jackson, Texas.

Nearly 1,000 men and woman participated in an Easter egg hunt that involved winning high ticket items like TV’s and laptops.

Participants had less than one minute to gather as many eggs in a dark park as possible.

“We came prepared. We got the sneakers on in case we need to run. We’re going to be good,” said one of the participants.

There was about $9,00 in prizes total.

