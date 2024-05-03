LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Family, friends, and emergency personnel from across the region gathered early Friday morning ahead of the procession and funeral for fallen Billerica Police Sergeant Ian Taylor.

The procession got underway at 10 a.m., bringing Taylor from Cataudella Funeral Home in Methuen to St. Patrick Parish in Lawrence.

Taylor’s funeral started at 11 a.m. Loved ones will gather later in the day for a private burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Methuen.

With preparations underway for Taylor’s funeral, hundreds of law enforcement officers and members of the public already paid their respects to Taylor on Thursday at his wake, which was also visited by Gov. Maura Healey.

“He always had a line to bring and bring levity to a moment when we were at our worst or our best,” said Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost outside the wake, remembering Taylor.

“I just hope that people know how much we loved him and how much I loved him,” he continued. “Hopefully, I’m doing right by him.”

Firefighters, law enforcement officials gather outside church in Lawrence

On Friday, Billerica emergency personnel were in Taylor’s procession alongside personnel from numerous other agencies.

All Billerica fire, police, dispatch and EMS personnel had been off duty since 12 a.m. and will remain off duty until 8 a.m. Saturday. All local emergency services are being covered through mutual aid from surrounding areas and departments, according to local officials.

In Lawrence, firefighters raised an American flag between two ladder trucks outside St. Patrick Parish prior to Taylor’s procession’s arrival at the church.

Emergency responders gathered outside the church ready to stand at attention for Taylor’s arrival.

Area roads were closed to traffic.

Sergeant remembered by loved ones, colleagues

Taylor, 49, died on Friday of last week after an accident at a construction site on Route 3A where he was working a construction detail.

A 21-year law enforcement veteran, Taylor leaves behind a wife and two children. Just shy of his 50th birthday, Taylor’s family had planned to host a birthday party for him this weekend.

Loved ones in Taylor’s obituary said they remembered Taylor for his smile, good listening, sharp wit, goodwill, and dedication to both his profession and his family.

“Ian’s greatest joy and proudest moments were taking care of his family,” Taylor’s obituary said.

“To say Ian will be missed feels inadequate; his absence leaves a void impossible to fill,” the obituary continued. “But as we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate the remarkable life he lived, a life dedicated to service, compassion, and unwavering kindness.”

Taylor previously worked with the Lawrence and Wilmington police departments before coming to Billerica. In Billerica, has been hailed for his work on the Billerica Substance Awareness and Prevention Committee, “where he offered hope and assistance to those grappling with substance abuse,” according to police.

On Saturday, hundreds of law enforcement personnel lined a route to Boston while Taylor was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

On Sunday, law enforcement officials and members of the public gathered for a vigil honoring Taylor.

The Greg Hill Foundation has also launched a fundraiser to support Taylor’s family. The fundraiser had raised nearly $49,000 as of Friday morning and can be accessed online.

Retired state police lieutenant discusses bond among emergency responders

While Taylor’s procession snaked its way toward Lawrence, Retired Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Daralyn Heywood shared her thoughts with 7NEWS.

“It’s not only about Sgt. Taylor, but everybody that loved him — everybody that cared about him, everybody that knew him,” Heywood said of the day’s events. “These things are for the people that are living.”

Heywood discussed the relationship between members of law enforcement and the larger first responder community.

“When you are consistently faced with the worst people in situations that, basically, life has to offer, it creates a bond not unlike soldiers,” she said. “…Only soldiers in battle, firefighters in blazes and police officers that have been under attack have this bond.”

Heywood said Taylor “was revered,” adding “I’m sure his family is missing him desperately.”

“Just going out to support the family is of paramount importance,” she said.

