BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of women came together in Boston Wednesday morning to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The event was held at Simmons University, marking the 25th annual breakfast to ring in the day.

Different organizations partnered to host the event with the goal to celebrate the past and plan for the future.

During the event, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, a former city councilor and the city’s first woman elected mayor, took the microphone.

“When I first started coming to these events early on as a young councilor, there weren’t that many shoutouts to give to women in elected office and women leading institutions in various spaces,” Wu said. “Today, we are nowhere near where we need to be, but we’ve come a long way as a city and as a commonwealth.”

This year’s event was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that this breakfast group met in person.

