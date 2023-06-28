NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people came together at Sacred Heart and Our Lady Help of Christians in Newton on Tuesday night for a Mass of Peace in honor of the three elderly parishioners who were brutally killed over the weekend.

The hour-long private service was to remember Jill and Bruno D’Amore and Lucia Arpino, the mother of Jill D’Amore, who were found dead in a home on Broadway early Sunday morning when the D’Amores did not arrive at church to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced an arrest in the case on Monday evening, identifying 41-year-old Christopher Ferguson as the man who authorities said allegedly attacked Jill, Bruno and Lucia.

