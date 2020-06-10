Hundreds gather for peaceful march in support of defunding Boston police

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Roxbury before marching to City Hall Plaza Wednesday in support of defunding Boston police.

The march was organized by the youth from the emerging For the People coalition and is calling on city councilors to trim the police budget by 10 percent and reinvest that money into a youth jobs program, violence prevention and public schools.

Black youth will be testifying throughout the march and subsequent rally about their support for the reforms.

They are calling for a cap to the overtime budget, a complete defunding for military-style training, exercises and weapons, the phasing-out of police in public schools, and defunding facial recognition technology.

Boston City Council budget deliberations are expected to conclude this week.

