BOSTON (WHDH) - National, state, and local leaders gathered alongside bombing survivors and hundreds of area residents on Boylston Street on Saturday to honor the memories of those who died in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and to unveil a new One Boston Day marker near the scene of the terror attack.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Gov. Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and other elected officials were on hand for events marking the anniversary of the bombings.

During a private ceremony in the morning, Wu and Healey joined family members of those who lost their lives for a wreath-laying at the markers of the twin explosions on Boylston Street.

Later in the afternoon, emergency responders, members of the 2013 Boston Red Sox, and hundreds of residents gathered for a bell-ringing ceremony near the finish line.

“When you stand there, when they ring the bells, it feels as if everyone’s heart is beating together at the same moment,” Warren said. “And it beats together both for the loss and for the future that we’ll continue to build.”

Wu said, “We’re very humbled and very grateful that Boston’s legacy is so widely known. We’re a place that will fight for each other, will take care of each other.”

The circular One Boston Day marker on Boylston Street is there to remind the city that we are all one Boston.

