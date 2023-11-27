PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A crowd gathered at Brown University in Providence Monday for a vigil after a Brown University student was one of three Palestinian students injured in a shooting in Burlington, Vermont over the Thanksgiving holiday break.

The three 20-year-old students were visiting Brown University junior Hisham Awartani’s uncle in Burlington when police said 48-year-old Jason Eaton allegedly came down off a porch and fired at the students at close range on Saturday.

Eaton was arrested after the shooting and pleaded not guilty to charges against him in court on Monday.

Back in Providence, hundreds of people were in attendance at Monday’s vigil on the Brown University Main Green beginning around 4:30 p.m.

Brown President Christina Paxson previously addressed the shooting in a letter to campus community members, saying she had been in touch with Awartani’s family. She continued, saying members of Brown’s support staff “have remained in close contact and are offering all the care that we can.”



“I call on our community to come together to condemn anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian discrimination and acts of violence and hate, and express care and empathy for one another,” Paxson said, in part.

Paxson said she asked the Brown University Chaplain’s Office to organize Monday’s vigil and described the event as a “vigil for peace and healing.”

Authorities in Burlington said they do not have evidence that this shooting was a hate crime. The investigation, though, is in its early stages and officials said they will investigate phones, an iPad and hard drives seized at Eaton’s home.

Eaton was being held without bail, in the meantime, on Monday after what Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger described as “one of the most shocking and disturbing events in the city’s history.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)