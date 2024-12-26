BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered Thursday for the wake of a Brockton firefighter who died while responding a call earlier this month.

Jeffrey Albanese was born and raised in Brockton and served in the department for 24 years. On Thursday, his hometown came together to remember him and his service to the community.

During his time in the department, he worked his way up to senior man of Engine Company 4. He died after going into cardiac arrest while responded to a call.

The line of men and women in uniform spanned around the funeral home. Then, later, a new line, this one comprised of area residents, filed into the funeral home to pay their respects.

Richard MacKinnon Jr. of the Professional Firefighters on Massachusetts, described Albanese as “Just a fun loving guy. Always had a smile on his face. He was a big, burly guy. Typically how you’d picture a firefighter to look. Just a great guy.”

Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said, “He was a quick wit and always had a good joke and a laugh but you could talk to him about anything. It could be the worst day of your life and the worst day of your life and he was in the middle of it.”

A funeral Mass for Albanese will be held Friday afternoon at St. Edith Stein Parish in Brockton.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)