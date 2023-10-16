BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people marched through Copley Square in Boston on Monday in a massive demonstration in support of the people of Palestine as Israel prepares for a possible ground offensive following a horrific attack by Hamas against Israeli civilians.

The crowd was gathered outside of the Boston Public Library around 6 p.m., where a series of speakers addressed Israel’s ongoing bombing campaign against Gaza that has left hundreds of people dead following a surprise attack by Hamas.

Others spoke about the more than a million Gaza residents who are living without water and electricity and are being ordered to evacuate their homes ahead of an anticipated ground offensive by Israeli Defense Forces.

An organizer of the demonstration told 7NEWS, “What we’re saying is no to imperialism, no to war, and we stand on the side of justice and with the Palestinian people and their righteous resistance against occupation.”

The crowd walked down to the Israeli Consulate before returning to Copley Square for more speeches.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

