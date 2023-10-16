BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people marched through the Back Bay on Monday in a massive demonstration in support of the people of Palestine as Israel prepares for a possible ground offensive following a horrific attack from Hamas.

The crowd was gathered outside of the Boston Public Library around 6 p.m., where a series of speakers addressed Israel’s ongoing bombing campaign against Gaza that has left hundreds of people dead following a surprise attack that left hundreds of Israelis dead.

Others spoke about the more than a million Gaza residents who are living without water and electricity and are being ordered to evacuate their homes.

An organizer told 7NEWS, “What we’re saying is no to imperialism, no to war, and we stand on the side of justice and with the Palestinian people and their righteous resistance against occupation.”

