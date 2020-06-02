Hundreds gather in Brockton to decry racial injustice and remember George Floyd

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several hundred demonstrators gathered in Brockton Tuesday evening to decry racial injustice and remember George Floyd who died last week after an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

The protesters began congregating on the front lawn of the West Middle School on West Street and were scheduled to march to the Brockton Police Station however, officers later told 7NEWS those plans were scrapped.

Organizers called for a peaceful protest which received a positive response from the crowd gathered.

Mayor Robert Sullivan spoke to the group and offered his understanding and acceptance of their message before once again calling for peace.

All in attendance knelt in the grass together.

