BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of area residents gathered in Chinatown on Sunday to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with the annual Lion Dance Parade.

The red paper lanterns were out lining the crowded parade route, which signify good luck and success for businesses that hang them.

Dancers celebrating the Year of the Dragon made their way through Chinatown during the section of the city’s largest annual event. Boston’s Chinatown is home to the third-largest Chinese community in the United States.

Businesses will also put offerings of lettuce and orange out for the dragons as a way of getting good luck and success in the New Year.

Organizers say this year’s event drew the most people since before the COVID-19 pandemic and they’re hoping for even more in 2025.

