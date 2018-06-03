NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) – Hundreds joined in on a motorcycle ride to honor fallen Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon on Sunday.

Sean’s mother, Denise Gannon, watched as officers and riders finished the “Rev for Trev” bike run in New Bedford.

The ride honors 20-year-old Trevor Alves who was killed in a motorcycle crash eight years ago. This year, Trevor’s family decided to donate all the money raised at Sunday’s event to the Sean Gannon fund.

“Sean was a very quiet, pretty humble guy. He would be astonished. We keep thinking of him posthumously at these events, thinking what in the world is going on,” Denise said. “I think what we’re seeing is the way the world is supposed to be lived. How life is supposed to be lived.”

Sean, a Yarmouth K9 officer, was killed in April while assisting Barnstable police to serve a warrant at a home in Marston Mills.

The Yarmouth Police Department said events like Sunday’s bike run will help them to continue to remember Sean.

