SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people have gathered in Somerville calling for the release of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University student who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Tuesday.

The rally is having several speakers. The first to take to the microphone said she heard from Ozturk’s attorney, saying she still hasn’t talked to her yet.

As the crowd learned Ozturk was transferred to Louisiana, gatherers booed.

The President of Medford City Council spoke with 7NEWS, saying this arrest wasn’t right.

“I saw the video of a neighbor, essentially being abducted out in front of their home by people wearing masks, not identifying themselves for no reason,” said Zac Bears, Medford City Council President. “It’s just brought home the crisis that we are facing around the country. this is exactly the wrong thing for America. It is the wrong thing for Medford.”

“I also believe that even people I do not agree with, they need to be able to express themselves, and the idea that we are going to start limiting the first amendment and going after people because they are saying something we don’t like, that’s insane,” said one protestor.

More speakers are expected to take to the microphone as the protest goes on.

