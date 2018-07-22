The wet weather didn’t stop people from lacing up their running shoes to raise money for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. The inaugural Jimmy Fund 5K took place in West Roxbury Sunday.

The event raised more than $100,000 to get closer to finding a cure for cancer.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh attended Sunday’s run. “As a cancer survivor, you know it’s certainly close to my heart,” he said.

“I was treated at Dana Farber when I was 7-years-old, and those memories are very much alive in my head,” Mayor Walsh continued. “Seeing people here today, for the cause, for whatever reason they’re running, I want to thank them.”

The event also featured a kids and family half-mile fun run. It was a day for those young and old to come together in the fight against cancer.

