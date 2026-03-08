BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered on Boston Common on Sunday to celebrate the achievements of women across history in recognition of International Women’s History Day.

The event also served as a rally, with participants supporting a range of missions, including immigration reform and other efforts to make the world a better place.

Organizers were also fundraising for Boston-area organizations, including the Boston Food Activists, Boston’s Domestic Abuse Shelter, and the Rape Crisis Center.

One participant said, “Remember that joy is resistance too. They do everything we can to make sure we are angry and alone and isolated but not today. So, I think everyone will be reminded that we are in this together and there are more of us than them and we will actually make some change happen.”

Another No Kings rally is planned for later this month addressing many of the same issues raised on Sunday.

