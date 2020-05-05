Hundreds gather outside State House to protest Mass. stay-at-home advisory

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of protestors, many of whom weren’t wearing masks, gathered outside of the State House on Monday and called on Gov. Charlie Baker to lift the statewide stay-at-home advisory and reopen the economy.

“We want to work. We want to be out there. We want to feed our family,” one protester told 7NEWS. “We don’t have to be locked in our houses.”

Video from Sky7HD showed a massive crowd of people gathered on the State House steps, chanting, “U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!”

“It’s just ridiculous. We’re all adults and Americans. We should be able to make our own decision,” a supporter of President Donald Trump said.

Another protester could be seen holding a sign that read, “Lock up Fauci, Gates for crimes against humanity.”

A man wearing a “Keep America Great” hat urged Baker to end the lockdown “hoax.”

“He’s a fake Republican. He’s being controlled. He’s being controlled by the Democrats in this State House,” the protester said.

Other protesters referred to the coronavirus as “basically the flu.” They also called the safeguards that Baker has implemented to guard against the spread of the potentially deadly disease “way overdone.”

Baker’s non-essential business closure order and stay-at-home advisory remain in effect through May 18.

The governor says he understands people want to get back to their normal lives but that he is not ready to reopen the economy until he sees the number of coronavirus cases go down and stay there.

“You have to show a demonstrated trend over a period of time of downward movement on most of the key indicators that are associated with the presence of the virus,” he said.

Baker added that when he does open the state, it will be a gradual process.

Starting on Wednesday, any resident or worker who can not safely practice social distancing in public must wear a mask or face-covering. Violators could face a $300 fine.

