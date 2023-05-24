BOSTON (WHDH) - Memorial Day preparations were underway in Boston Wednesday as hundreds gathered at the Boston Common to help assemble this year’s annual Memorial Day Flag Garden.

Each year, volunteers plant over 37,000 flags around the Soldiers and Sailors Monument at the Common.

Each flag represents a Massachusetts service member who died defending the U.S.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was at the Boston Common on Wednesday, where she spoke about the significance of the Flag Garden tribute.

“This is a reminder of all the sacrifice and service that has gone into our freedom, our country and the ability for us to continue building on the legacies that have been left for us,” she said.

The Flag Garden dates back to 2010. This year’s garden will be on display from Thursday through Memorial Day.

