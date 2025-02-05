BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered at the Massachusetts State House before marching through Boston Common Wednesday, protesting against President Donald Trump.

Many protesters expressed anger regarding Trump’s second term in office and his policies. Some chanted “our body, our choice” and “trans lives matter” and held signs stating “Save Our Democracy” and “Stop The Coup.”

The protests come in response to the president’s slew of executive orders. Many were also upset by his recent comments regarding “taking over” Gaza.

Demonstrators also focused on Elon Musk, the man Trump tapped to head his Department of Government Efficiency.

“I’m here because Elon Musk is where his not supposed to be. He is in our pocketbooks. He is in our confidential information. He has no legal jurisdiction to do so. I’m mad as hell. Don’t like anything that’s been going on in for the last two weeks and I needed to do something,” one protester said.

Musk has caused an uproar in Washington, D.C., by sidelining employees in a handful of agencies.

“They should be angry. An unelected bureaucrat has access to every single American’s personal, identifiable information. I didn’t vote for Elon Musk,” another protester said.

Wednesday’s protest was part of a coordinated nationwide effort.

“Just get people galvanized, wake them up. What — 76 million people didn’t vote for him? You only need a few more. I think people on the center and people on the right, this is not what they signed up for and I think some of them are going to come around as well,” said a demonstrator.

Police were monitoring the demonstration. All roads around the State House are open.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)