BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 300 people got COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Roxbury Saturday.

The 6-hour clinic was hosted by the Boston Public Health Commission at the Madison Park Technical Vocational School. Boston EMS Chief James Hooley encouraged all residents to get vaccinated.

“We really encourage that, especially giving the outbreak that we are seeing these days,” Hooley said. “Anything that keeps people in work, in school, active and protects them is great.”

