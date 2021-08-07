WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of players and thousands of supporters hit the field in Weymouth Saturday for a soccer tournament in honor of a fallen police sergeant.

The Sgt. Michael Chesna Memorial Soccer Jamboree and fundraiser was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but 70 teams came out this year to play ball.

“So many people came out today for Michael … we were amazed at how many people did come,” said Mimi Chesna, Sgt. Chesna’s mother.

A Brockton man was charged with shooting and killing Sgt. Chesna and 77-year-old Vera Adams after Chesna responded to reports of an erratic driver in 2018. Chesna was a husband and father to two children, and his own parents say they still think of him every day.

“It’s a tragedy that never should have happened,” Mimi Chesna said.

Half of the money raised at the Jamboree will be split between the Chesna Family Fund and the Love For Linely Foundation, which supports families affected by childhood cancer. The other half will go to scholarships for students pursuing a college degree in criminal justice or related fields.

“We want something good to come out of all of this, and it is,” said Chuck Chesna, Sgt. Chesna’s father.

“Michael would be so proud, he really would,” said Mimi Chesna.

