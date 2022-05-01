BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people across Massachusetts hit the streets Sunday to support Project Bread’s 54th annual Walk for Hunger.

More than 1,500 people signed up for the virtual walk to raise funds for the organization, which works to ensure no family goes hungry. Project Bread officials say one in five families across the state lacks consistent access to enough food for a health lifestyle.

CEO Erin McAleer said the walk, which 7News helps sponsor, has brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars in the last few weeks.

“It supports the work we do at Project Bread, things like the Food Resource Hotline which connects people in Massachusetts to food resources,” McAleer said. “By supporting Project Bread and the Walk for Hunger you’re providing immediate relief to families but you’re also supporting solutions to permanently end hunger, which is a solvable problem.”

People interested in donating can visit Project Bread’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)