SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people ran through the streets of Saugus Saturday to honor a fallen Marine.

The annual Saugus Gold Star Run for Honor raises money for a scholarship program honoring Cpl. Scott Procopio, who was killed along with two other Marines by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2006.

The run has raised more than $250,000 for children and spouses of members of the U.S. military who have been killed in combat.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)