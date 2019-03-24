Hundreds honor fallen state trooper after 25 years

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of runners hit the pavement in Dorchester to honor a fallen Massachusetts state trooper on Sunday.

The run marks 25 years since Trooper Mark Charbonnier was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Route 3 in Kingston.

Charbo’s Run, born from the tragedy, attracted thousands of runners from 1994 to 2004 and ended on a high note after 10 years. The family decided to bring back the race one more time this year for the anniversary of his death.

“Twenty-five years, there’s not a day that doesn’t go by I don’t think about him,” Steven Charbonnier, Trooper Charbonnier’s brother, said. “He sacrificed his life for us and for us to put on a little show for him is fantastic.”

The winners of Sunday’s race were just children when Trooper Charbonnier was killed.

“This is a race that was really popular in the 90s,” Daniel Horgan, the first place finisher, said. “My dad had run it and I ran it when I was 13 years old, so when I heard this was coming back, I knew we had to be here.”

The race holds a special place in Courtney Dion’s heart. Her late father grew up with Trooper Charbonnier.

“I got chills when I got off the highway today, seeing all the guys with their sweatshirts and everything,” Dion, the female first place finisher, said. “My dad had those 953 shirts my whole growing up. It meant so much to him so now it means so much to me to do it in his honor.”

The number 953 refers to Trooper Charbonnier’s cruiser and the symbol of his lasting legacy, which his family hopes will be passed on to the next generation.

“I know he’s up there, he gave us a beautiful day, he’s smiling down,” Steven said. “To look out there and see thousands of people running in his memory that really appreciate the sacrifice he made? Tremendous. Couldn’t be prouder.”

The Charbonnier family said Sunday’s race was the grand finale for the race as they are not planning to bring it back again, but they will continue to raise money for scholarships in Trooper Charbonnier’s name.

