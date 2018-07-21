WORCESTER (WHDH) – Hundreds gathered to ride for a reason from Hudson to Worcester Saturday morning to honor Trooper Thomas Clardy.

Led by police, riders made their way from Hudson to Worchester, some wearing shirts and others displaying decals in Clardy’s name.

Clardy was killed during a traffic stop on March 16, 2016. A car swerved and hit the trooper’s cruiser on the Mass. Pike. Clardy was a husband and a father of six.

Following Saturday’s ride, people gathered in prayer for the fallen trooper. The riders also shared a meal, the event had food, t-shirts, and other items for sale and raffle to help raise money in Clardy’s name.

It was a day to remember a trooper and man that goes far beyond the badge.

All proceeds from Saturday’s event will benefit the Clardy Children’s Fund.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)