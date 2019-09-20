Hundreds, including family, attend funeral of 84-year-old Methuen native veteran

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds, including family other military veterans and people of the Methuen community, attended the burial of a decorated 84-year-old Koren War veteran who passed away earlier this month.

Methuen native Eileen Robichaud died Sept. 6 at the Brockton Veterans Affairs Hospital.

Robichaud had no family living in Massachusetts so her cousin reached out to a Veteran services agent in Methuen, who ended up contacting Aaron Mizen, a Marine Corps veteran, and a Methuen Funeral Director.

Mizen posted a message on Facebook asking people to attend Friday’s service.

“It needs to be done. I don’t want to see anybody laid to rest by themselves,” Mizen said.

The post led to a massive turnout.

Robichaud’s cousin Maureen Rodarte said, “It’s probably one of the most amazing events I’ve attended.”

Many who didn’t even know Robichaud spoke at the funeral service, and a young girl sang the National Anthem in a fitting tribute to a woman who honorably served this country,

“Amazing, this is absolutely crazy for the turnout, I wasn’t expecting this,” Mizen said.

Robichaud was laid to rest next to her mother and father.

