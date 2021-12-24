LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people lined the streets as the annual Christmas Eve parade returned to Lynn after it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The parade started in 1986 and has since grown, now featuring approximately 80 floats, with the route stretching 23 miles.

Among this year’s favorite featured guests were Santa and Mrs. Claus and The Grinch.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)