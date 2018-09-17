Hundreds line up to file claims with Columbia Gas after being turned away Sunday

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of Lawrence residents affected by Thursday’s deadly gas explosions and fires lined up outside the High School Learning Center on Monday to file claims with Columbia Gas after being turned away over the weekend.

The company turned away hundreds of Lawrence residents who wanted to make damage claims on Sunday because it couldn’t handle the volume of requests, telling the residents, many of whom waited for several hours, to come back on Monday.

“Yesterday was like chaos and Armageddon,” one resident who was turned away told 7News.

Residents waited in line for hours at the makeshift center to file small claims for things like medicine and lost food.

Others showing up for the first time were handed red tickets, which would secure them a place in line to receive assistance on Tuesday.

“I took off today for this,” one disgruntled man said. “Now I got to make arrangements to take off tomorrow to do this all over again. So yeah, very frustrating.”

A popup center will be open Tuesday at 1 Market St. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dozens of homes were destroyed or damaged, a teenager was killed and dozens of people were injured in Lawrence, North Andover, and Andover. Thousands were forced to leave their homes.

Also Sunday, residents were allowed to return to their homes after crews finished shutting off nearly 8,600 gas meters. Electricity was restored to all the affected homes and businesses.

Gas service may not be restored for weeks.

