Hundreds march from Franklin Park to State House to protest police brutality

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of protesters made the five-mile trek from Franklin Park to the State House Tuesday night where they were met with a large police presence.

The demonstrators broke off in groups of two to 300 from a much larger event that began earlier in the day and made several stops including once at Shattuck Hospital for a candlelight vigil and the Roxbury Police Station.

The scene began to get boisterous when police vehicles — including armored trucks — arrived and tried to drive up Beacon Street where the protesters had congregated and refused to move.

They began marching toward the officers throwing water bottles and launching fireworks at the vehicles forcing them to begin reversing down the street.

Organizers of the event worked to get the demonstrators back up to the State House after the vehicles had reversed out of the area.

In Downtown Boston, the National Guard set up outside multiple businesses to ensure the demonstration remains calm.

Hundreds of protestors now gathering at the State House. They came from Franklin Park & arrived about 30 min. ago. Everything remains peaceful.

The die-in and march at Franklin Park Road, organized by the groups Black Lives Matter Boston and Violence In Boston, were held to protest Floyd’s death after Minneapolis police officers knelt on his neck last week. Floyd was on the ground for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time scheduled for the die-in.

Organizers said they are pushing for police reform and laws to change, including a federal ban on chokeholds.

