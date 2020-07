BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered in Boston to march in support of black women Saturday.

The Say Her Name March and Rally began at Nubian Square before marching to Boston Common, at one point pausing at the Harriet Tubman house.

Organizers said they wanted to “center and uplift” the lives of black women.

