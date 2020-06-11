Hundreds march in support of Black Lives Matter movement in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The organizer of a peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Braintree Thursday called on people to gain a better understanding of the goals and foundations supporting the movement.

Organizer Jael Georges said she has experienced racism while living in town and wanted to use this opportunity to highlight the issues and educate her neighbors.

“It starts in your community. It starts where you are, where you live with your friend s and family, and I feel like white privilege is very real and the majority of Braintree is white,” she said. “So, I feel like they can use their privilege and their power to do something about the injustices that are going on.”

Hundreds of people carried signs while marching through the streets from the town hall to the police station.

