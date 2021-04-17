Hundreds march through Boston to protest police killings

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people marched through Boston Saturday to demand justice and protest against police killings.

Demonstrators marched from Nubian Square to Boston Common to protest police shooting and killing Daunte Wright after a traffic stop in Minnesota earlier in the week, and other police shootings as well. Carla Sheffield, whose son was shot and killed by police in Dorchester in 2012, said officials need to take action.

“We are so sick and tired of hearing ‘My prayers are with the families,’ that does not bring our child back. What we need is accountability from police departments, from Congress, from senators, from City Hall,” Sheffield said.

“You all are police officers, you’re supposed to make our streets safer and you are contributing to the problem,” Sheffield added.

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.