MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of Marblehead high school students and community members came to the town’s football field for a vigil to remember a teenager killed in a car crash Friday.

Police said James Galante, 18, died after his car crashed into the seawall on the Causeway early Friday morning. The Marblehead High School senior was set to graduate in a few weeks and had just been accepted to Denison University to play football.

After a vigil held inside the school Saturday, mourners gathered on the football field to release balloons in his memory.

