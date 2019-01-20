Hundreds of Bay State residents without power as winter storm moves through

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of Bay State residents were without power Sunday morning as the first winter storm of the season made its way through New England.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said 1,271 residents were without power as of 8 a.m.

The primary concern moving forward is the possibility of a flash freeze Sunday afternoon, which could lead to even more power outages.

