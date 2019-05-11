Hundreds of Bay State students gather at Gillette for annual leadership reunion

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of Massachusetts students gathered at Gillette Stadium for their annual leadership reunion Saturday.

Project 351 is made up of eighth graders known as “ambassadors” from every city and town in the state that give back through different service activities.

Governor Charlie and First Lady Lauren Baker attended the event along with the McCourty brothers and David Andrews from the Patriots.

“Project 351 from the very beginning has been about teaching young kids, eighth graders to start, about leadership and service,” Baker said. “They really do great work in the communities they live in and the neighborhoods they’re from.”

Josh Kraft, president of the New England Patriots Foundation announced the winner of the Myra Kraft Giving Back scholarship to be Kevin McShane.

“It is going to be a huge help. It is a real honor to get it from Josh Kraft himself,” McShane said. “Knowing the entire Kraft family and all the work they do for the community, it really inspires me and to have that first hand and seeing him really meant a lot.”

Today’s reunion is a way for current and past members of Project 351 to recognize all the good they have done in the communities they serve.

“I think part of what makes this particular Project 351 event so special is, you have the current kids who are eighth graders, who are Project 351 members this year. But, you also have all the alums from previous years, all participating in a set of service activities that will stretch from today into the rest of the spring,” Baker said.

The day concluded with a peace and unity walk.

Officials announced at the event that they have been able to serve over 600,000 people across the state.

