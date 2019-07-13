Hundreds of bikers ride for Joanna’s Place in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of bikers rode through Weymouth Saturday to raise money for a fund that helps families in times of need.

The motorcyclists took to the streets for the 12th annual ride to raise money for Joanna’s Place, which was created in memory of Joanna Mullin. She was only six years old when she was killed in 2007, and her family uses the fund to support children and families who need assistance after tragedies of their own..

“Joanna was such a giving soul, even for a six-year-old,” said Heather Mullin, Joanna’s mothers. “For us to provide some resources or some comfort if they have a tragedy or loss, it means the world to us, we love doing good things in her honor.”

