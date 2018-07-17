SLINGER, Wis. (WHDH) — Hundreds of bikers helped save an autistic boy’s 10th birthday after only one person RSVPed to the party.

Thomas Karna had invited 70 people to his birthday bash in Wisconsin, but when his invites received little response, Stephanie Lovejoy, a family friend, created a Facebook invite for bikers.

Close to a thousand bikers showed up Sunday, with some traveling as far as Iowa.

“It’s just so amazing to see so many people coming, so many people that don’t know him coming, just to show appreciation and love and support,” Lovejoy said.

Thomas added that the event made him feel like one of the most special people in the world.

