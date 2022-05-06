(WHDH) — A couple who lives in Redding, Calif., came home from a trip to hundreds of birds invading their home.

“As we pulled up we were thinking you know, 20 birds or so, that’s no big deal,” said Gary Reitemeyer, the homeowner. “There were birds flying everywhere, I mean it was crazy.”

The couple said the birds were in nearly every room, and it took over three hours to remove them all. The birds also caused thousands of dollars in damage, and their insurance won’t cover the repairs.

“You can’t get all that bird stuff out of the furniture. So all of the furniture is gone, all of the carpet is gone. The blinds are gone, everything,” Reitemeyer said.

